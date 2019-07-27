Dillon Danis questions Tyron Woodley’s loyalty after posing for photo with Jorge Masvidal

Dillon Danis has taken a shot at Tyron Woodley for hanging out and taking a picture with Jorge Masvidal.

The former welterweight champion is good friends and training partners with Ben Askren, who “Gamebred” knocked out at UFC 239. It was a vicious knee that resulted in “Funky” being out cold for quite a while. There was also an intense lead up to the fight where Masvidal said he wanted to end the Askren bloodline. Jorge also that he planned on breaking Ben’s face.

According to Dillon Danis though, he believes Tyron Woodley, who is a longtime friend of Askren’s should not be hanging out with Masvidal. Nor, should he be taking pictures with him. But, what the Bellator fighter might not know is that “The Chosen One” and “Gamebred” are also friends.

if my close friend and life long training partner got viciously ko’d by someone then hit multiple times when he was unconscious i wouldn’t be posing for a picture with that guy. funny how all these guys are bitch made, loyalty is hard to come by 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/me8ZnvNPwl — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 26, 2019

“if my close friend and life long training partner got viciously ko’d by someone then hit multiple times when he was unconscious I wouldn’t be posing for a picture with that guy. funny how all these guys are bitch made, loyalty is hard to come by,” Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter.

Although Danis does not agree with it, Woodley and Masvidal have trained together in the past and have hung out before. The two, according to their social media accounts, were doing stuff with cbdMD a cannabis company, which is why they were together.

Regardless, Danis believes “The Chosen One” should not have been taking pictures with “Gamebred” after everything that has happened with Askren.

Currently, neither Woodley, Masvidal, or Askren have commented on Dillon Danis’ post questioning “The Chosen One’s” loyalty. Whether or not they will is to be seen.

Do you agree with Dillon Danis that Tyron Woodley should not be taking pictures with Jorge Masvidal after he KO’d Ben Askren? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.