Colby Covington to Ben Askren: I think we need new best friends

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes he and Ben Askren need to find some ‘new best friends’.

Covington recently took to Twitter where he shared the following photo of Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

.@Benaskren I think we need new best friends. pic.twitter.com/QEFqVks4TV — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 27, 2019

“Ben Askren I think we need new best friends.”

As seen above, ‘Chaos’ tagged ‘Funky‘ in the post while suggesting that they probably both need new best friends.

Colby Covington (14-1 MMMA), who will return to the octagon on August 3 for a fight with Robbie Lawler, is a longtime friend and training partner of Jorge Masvidal.

With that said, Colby clearly decided to poke fun at ‘Gamebred’ for hanging out with his bitter rival Tyron Woodley.

Oddly enough, Woodley is a longtime friend and trainig partner of Ben Askren, who Masvidal recently knocked out in a record setting 5-seconds at UFC 239.

It is a tense time for all four of the aforementioned fighters. Despite their friendships, all four men find themselves as perennial contenders in the UFC’s stacked welterweight division.

Tyron Woodley has been campaigning for an immediate rematch with the man who took his title Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, good friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are also of the opinion that they should be the next in line to receive a shot at 170-pound gold.

In order for Covington to get his wish, he will likely have to defeat former division title holder Robbie Lawler in impressive fashion next weekend.

As for Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE champion will reportedly return to the octagon later this year for a scrap with submission ace Demian Maia.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 26, 2019