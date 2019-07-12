Betting odds released for potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight

Betting odds have been released for a potential bout between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and surging welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

According to BestFightOdds, the online sportsbook BetOnline is taking bets on a potential McGregor vs. Masvidal matchup. Take a look at the opening odds below:

Masvidal opened as a -160 betting favorite, with McGregor opening up as a +140 underdog. That means you would need to bet $160 on Masvidal to win $100, while a $100 bet on McGregor would win you $140.

Masvidal was recently on the Dan Le Batard show and called out McGregor for a potential fight. Even though he’s potentially in line for a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal knows how financially lucrative a potential fight with McGregor would be, and didn’t mince words with his call out.

“I want McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck. He’s got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don’t see it going his way if I’m honest with you,” Masvidal told Le Batard.

We have not heard McGregor comment on a potential Masvidal fight yet. But with Masvidal coming off of a five-second flying knee KO over Ben Askren that has elevated him into superstardom, McGregor would be foolish to at least not consider the fight, if only because it would be one fans would want to watch, and pay plenty of money to do so.

As of right now, a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight is just a pipe dream. But the fact there are odds out already shows that there’s plenty of interest in this matchup. It’s likely that Masvidal will fight Usman next, but don’t completely write off a fight against McGregor.

Considering the odds, who would you put your money on in a potential superfight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal?

