Joe Rogan breaks down potential Conor Mcgregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight

Just days after his record-breaking, five-second knockout of Ben Askren, surging UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal called for a lucrative showdown with former-two division champion Conor McGregor. Speaking on his podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan gave his take on this potential matchup.

He sees it as a “rough matchup” for the Irish star McGregor.

“That’s a rough fight for Conor,” Rogan began. “Masvidal is a big fella too. He really belongs at 170 [pounds], that’s where he’s fighting. He fought at 155, but really tortured himself to make that weight. He’s a big guy. You’re talking about a guy that knocked out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, knocked out Darren Till, knocked out Ben Askren. I mean, he’s knocking out big welterweights — big. Darren Till is a big welterweight. He’s big. He’s not a guy coming up from 155 pounds. He’s never making 155 pounds.

“In the last few fights, [Masvidal] is coming into his own, really becoming something special.”

Whatever the case, Joe Rogan seems to believe that Jorge Masvidal has positioned himself well for this potential fight with Conor McGregor. By the UFC commentator’s estimation, Masvidal is now one of the most talked about fighters in MMA.

“He’s become, in one fight, the most talked about fighter in the sport,” Rogan said of Masvidal. “Askren was undefeated. Masvidal comes out, flatlines him, and talks some pretty vicious shit after the fact.”

While Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor, it is doubtful that this fight is on the agenda for him. Speaking on BJPenn.com Radio, he recently divulged that he expects to have his next fight finalized within 30 days, and Conor McGregor seems no closer to a return than ever.

Does a fight between Masvidal and McGregor interest you? Do you agree with Joe Rogan that it’s a tough matchup for the Irishman?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/12/2019.