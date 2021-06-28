Ben Rothwell roasts fan after being criticized for “haymakers and jiggling tits”

UFC heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell roasted a fan on social media after being criticized for having “haymakers and jiggling tits.”

Rothwell is coming off of a second-round submission win over Chris Barnett in his last outing, and he has won three of his last four fights overall. The 39-year-old American has been on the UFC roster since 2009 and is known as being one of the most durable and tough fighters in the UFC heavyweight division. He’s called “Big Ben” due to his massive size — 6’4″ and 265lbs — not to mention his trademark knockout power. But while those attributes have helped Rothwell achieve a long and successful career in mixed martial arts, apparently what he’s doing isn’t good enough for one particular fan who went after him.

Taking to his social media, Rothwell responded to a fan who suggested that fighters such as Rothwell and Barnett are more popular with fans than technical fighters like Ciryl Gane. Utilizing Rothwell and Barnett as his examples, the fan suggested that fans prefer “haymakers and jiggly tits” to which Rothwell responded to the fan by roasting him.

Jiggle this you sloppy pussy , fuck off pic.twitter.com/AXyLXhVmlT — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) June 28, 2021

Rothwell (39-13) has won three of his last four fights in the heavyweight division, though he’s currently not ranked in the top-15 of the division. The Kenosha, Wisconsin native has been fighting for over 20 years as a professional mixed martial artist, having made his MMA debut in January 2001. For the past 20 years, Rothwell has been among the top heavyweights in the sport as he’s competed for numerous organizations including the UFC, the IFL, M-1 Global, and Affliction, to name a few. Although he is getting up there in age, he is still a solid MMA fighter and he proved that with his submission win over Barnett.

