Ben Askren teases best 2 of 3 falls wrestling match with Floyd Mayweather after he defeats Jake Paul

Ben Askren says he will be wrestling Floyd Mayweather after he beats Jake Paul.

Askren is ending his retirement for a boxing match against YouTuber, Jake Paul on April 17. It is a fight that has captured the attention of the sporting world given Askren is a world-class wrestler while Paul is coming off his highlight-reel KO win over Nate Robinson.

Although Askren is not known for his striking, he says he is returning to wrestling and will wrestle arguably the greatest boxer of all-time in Floyd Mayweather.

PUMPED TO ANNOUNCE that after I beat up @jakepaul live on @triller April 17 I will return to my roots. @floydmayweather has agreed to a best 2 of 3 falls wresting exhibition. After I pin Floyd in no time flat I anticipate pinning several more amateurs. pic.twitter.com/4nJXwDB8eq — Funky (@Benaskren) February 4, 2021

“PUMPED TO ANNOUNCE that after I beat up @jakepaul live on @triller April 17 I will return to my roots @floydmayweather has agreed to a best 2 of 3 falls wresting exhibition. After I pin Floyd in no time flat I anticipate pinning several more amateurs,” Askren tweeted.

Ben Askren is one of the best wrestlers the United States has ever seen. He is a two-time NCAA D-1 wrestling champion, a two-time Big 12 Conference champion, and a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy recipient. Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, has no wrestling experience as he has been boxing his entire life. “Money” however, did hint at an MMA fight in the past so perhaps he has wrestled before.

If Askren does end up wrestling Floyd Mayweather it would be a massive event and a match many assume Askren would win with ease. But, perhaps to secure the match he needs to beat Jake Paul on April 17.

Ben Askren, retired from MMA after his loss to Demian Maia last October and his need for hip surgery. During his MMA career, he was the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion and was traded to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson. Inside the Octagon, he submitted Robbie Lawler but was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and was submitted by Maia for his only two career losses.

Would you watch Ben Askren wrestle Floyd Mayweather?