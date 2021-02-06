Paige VanZant says BKFC is paying her “10 times” what she made in the UFC

Paige VanZant seems quite happy with her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contract.

When VanZant became a free agent, many expected her to sign in Bellator where her husband competes. Although they did give her a very competitive offer, VanZant was glad to sign with BKFC.

“I was really fortunate coming from the UFC that I did have so many organizations reached out, and I truly wasn’t sure where my career was going to go,” Paige VanZant said at a BKFC press conference. “I had two big offers that were in competition: this one or Bellator, which my husband fights for. I know I had a lot of people, my coaches, my husband, they all wanted me to go to Bellator. But, I had to go where my passion lies, and I truly know this is the organization I belong with.

“This is the one I was most passionate about. This is where I see myself being the most successful. I absolutely love my striking, it’s what I was known for in the UFC. So, I’m excited to come in here and show how tough I am,” VanZant continued. “That’s one thing I’ve carried throughout my entire career, is no one can say I’m definitely not one tough chick, and I plan to show that I’m very fortunate I’m in a position where I love the organization I fight for.”

Paige VanZant will make her debut tonight in the main event of KnuckleMania live on pay-per-view. For VanZant, not only is she excited to finally fight sans gloves, but she revealed BKFC is paying her 10 times what the UFC did.

“I’m here for a reason. I was in the UFC for six years getting paid $40,000 (to show) and $40,000 (to win). Bow I’m getting 10 times that doing what I love,” VanZant concluded. “So, obviously, I’m not going anywhere. I’m very happy fighting here and I’m excited to fight.”

