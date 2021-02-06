BKFC KnuckleMania: ‘Van Zant vs. Hart’ Live Results and Highlights

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant is set to make her Bare Knuckle debut at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania event against Britain Hart.

VanZant (8-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, where she suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to her setback to Ribas, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in Janaury of 2019.

Meanwhile, Hart (4-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, was last seen in action at BKFC 14. That evening, the 30-year-old walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm. With that said, Hart has gone just 1-2 overall while competing under the Bare Knuckle banner.

In addition to this Paige VanZant fight, the BKFC KnuckleMania card will feature a number of other compelling attractions. In the co-main event, former UFC fighter “Brutal” Johnny Bedford will meet Dat Nguyen in a BKFC bantamweight title fight. Earlier on the main card, MMA veteran Chris Leben will look to rebound from a decision loss to Dakota Cochrane opposite Quentin Henry. Interested in watching? Here’s how.

How to watch Paige VanZant fight at BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania’

The BKFC KnuckleMania main card will be available on Fite.tv Pay-Per-View at a price of $19.99. The preliminary card, meanwhile, will air on YouTube.

Get all of tonight’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Results below:

BKFC KnuckleMania Main Card | 9:00pm ET On FITE.tv PPV

Featherweight: Paige Van Zant vs. Britain Hart – Hart def. VanZant by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

BKFC bantamweight title match: Johnny Bedford vs. Dat Nguyen – Nguyen def. Bedford by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Heavyweight: Chris Leben vs. Quentin Henry – Leben def. Henry via KO in Round 1

Lightweight: Martin Brown vs. Zach Zane – Brown def. Zane via TKO (eye injury) at 1:28 of Round 2

Zane says he couldnt see. Fights over. pic.twitter.com/leIOtJYF11 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) February 6, 2021

Light Heavyweight: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Rob Morrow – Hunt def. Morrow via KO at 2:00 of Round 4

Featherweight: John Chalbeck vs. Greg Bono – Chalbeck def. Bono via KO at 0:20 of Round 3

John Chalbeck gets the finishes on Greg Bono pic.twitter.com/hvrC8l8ZZE — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) February 6, 2021

Light Heavyweight: Haim Gozali vs. John McAllister – Gozali def. McAllister via KO at 1:08 of Round 2

Flyweight: Charisa Sigala vs. Taylor Starling – Starling def. Sigala by unanimous decision (50-43 x2, 49-44)

Heavyweight: Dillon Cleckler vs. Chris Jensen – Cleckler def. Jensen via KO at 0:24 of Round 1

BKFC KnuckleMania Preliminary Card | 8:00pm ET On FITE.tv PPV

Bantamweight: David Morgan vs. Travis Thompson -Thompson def. Morgan via TKO at 0:22 of Round Two

Bantamweight: Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert – Grant def. Lambert via KO at 1:11 of Round 3

Jarod Grant gets the first finish of the night on Brandon Lambert. Lambert shouldn't been talking all that shit ahaha pic.twitter.com/mGOTk1HaL1 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) February 6, 2021

Middleweight: Drew Lipton vs. Jeff Bailey

