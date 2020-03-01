Ben Askren says UFC fighters need to form a union in order to receive “fair compensation”

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren says that the promotion’s current fighters need to form a union in order to receive “fair compensation.”

A recent report from the New York Post revealed that UFC fighters are raging over their low pay while the promotion’s investors are reaping big dividends. UFC fighters, and MMA fighters in general, receive far less pay than the major four sports leagues in North America (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and many fighters have had enough of it.

While most of the professional sports leagues in North America see a near 50/50 split in revenues between the owners and the athletes, in the UFC that split is closer to 80/20 for the owners. If MMA fighters want to make a change for their own good, they need to consider forming a union, according to Askren.

Here’s what “Funky” wrote on his Twitter.

Maybe if they were smart enough to form a union or association like NBAPA or MLBPA they would have a chance at fair compensation. Until then no way! https://t.co/Ztox38rxgP — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) February 29, 2020

Askren also added the following Tweet.

Although I think this would produce results most aren’t thinking about. UFC would cut a large chunk of the roster to pay for increases in health care, etc and the stars pay would go up. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) February 29, 2020

There have been several failed attempts at creating a union for the fighters in the past, most notably by Leslie Smith who was later released by the UFC. We haven’t heard much from current fighters, though, and it would likely take a big star like Conor McGregor to stand up and champion for a fighters’ union in order for it to actually happen.

However, in such an individual sport, it doesn’t seem likely that a union will come anytime soon, despite someone like Askren suggesting it’s the way to go.

