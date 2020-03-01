Felicia Spencer believes she has earned title shot against Amanda Nunes

UFC women’s featherweight contender Felicia Spencer believes she has done enough to earn a title shot against champion Amanda Nunes.

Spencer picked up a vicious first-round TKO finish over Zarah Fairn in the co-main event at UFC Norfolk. The victory over Fairn upped Spencer’s UFC record to 2-1 with another stoppage win over Megan Anderson in her Octagon debut and a decision loss to Cris Cyborg in her second UFC fight. In the shallow UFC women’s featherweight division, that sort of resume is likely enough to earn Spencer a crack at the belt.

Of course, Anderson threw a potential wrench in that plan when she picked up a brutal first-round KO over Norma Dumont. That means that Spencer is not guaranteed the title shot now, and it will come down to who the UFC believes is more deserving between her and Anderson.

According to Spencer, though, she’s done enough to earn the title shot against Nunes. Here’s what Spencer told MMAjunkie.com about a potential title shot at women’s 145lbs.

“I do have a win over Megan. We both got first-round finishes tonight, so it was an interesting night for that. I think it turned out the way a lot of people expected and I could definitely see myself getting that shot and I think I earned it,” Spencer said.

The fact that Spencer does have that head-to-head win over Anderson in 2019 could very well be the difference in why she gets the title shot over her rival, but again, that’s no guarantee. The decision will ultimately come down to what UFC president Dana White wants to do. We do know one thing, and that it’s either going to be Spencer or Anderson for Nunes next.

“I didn’t really get to see Megan perform, I heard it was great, but I think I put myself in a great position to get a shot. So we just need to have a conversation with the UFC,” Spencer said.

