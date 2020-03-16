Ben Askren says Colby Covington isn’t putting on an act: ‘He’s really that much of a dips**t’

Ben Askren has dubbed Colby Covington “a dips**t”.

Covington’s outspoken support of Donald Trump and offensive insults towards other fighters have polarized fans. The 32-year old and Askren have also traded their fair share of insults. “Funky” doesn’t deny Covington’s fighting talents but believes he has alienated himself and is a “terrible person”.

“Well, I think he’s a terrible person,” Askren told Low Kick MMA. “I think that’s pretty well established, kind of anywhere he’s been people can’t stand him. I think that’s now being established at American Top Team and as a fighter.

“He’s pretty good, he almost won a world title. He does a pretty good job at promoting himself,” Askren added. “Although, you know, some people think its an act, but it’s not an act. He’s really that much of a dips**t in real life.”

In 2019, Covington’s bad-mouthing behaviour ostracized his former teammates, Dustin Poirier, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jorge Masvidal. Last month “Gamebred” Masvidal said Covington had left the gym for good due to rising tensions and his title shot loss to Kamaru Usman. However, Covington fired back at his former pal.

“That’s fake news. You know that. You can’t believe anything that guy says. He’s a traitor. That’s why he got the nickname Street Judas because he’s the Judas,” Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “He’s a piece of s**t man. He makes up lies all the time. I haven’t been to the gym because I’ve been in Oregon. I’ve been training with my new strength and conditioning coach. I got better s**t to do. I’m travelling.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.