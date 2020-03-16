Joe Rogan: Logan Paul’s wrestling is ‘no joke’

Joe Rogan is impressed by the wrestling chops of YouTube celebrity Logan Paul.

Paul has been the subject of many combat sports headlines over the last year, primarily due to his pair of boxing matches with rival YouTuber KSI — one amateur and one pro — but more recently due to a wild training session with top UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

In his training session with Costa, Paul was allegedly knocked out — though not everyone believes the footage is legit. Perhaps even more interestingly, he flaunted some solid wrestling ability, which has led to some high praise from the UFC commentator Rogan.

Rogan commented on Paul’s wrestling skill on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The segment was shared on Twitter by BJJ ace and Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis, who has long been campaigning for a fight with Paul — be it in MMA, boxing, or grappling competition.

“Logan Paul can wrestle,” Rogan told his guest Brendan Schaub. “He can wrestle. Look at those scrambles.

“You can see it when he’s moving, like did you see that scramble? This is no joke.”

As Schaub reminds Rogan in the clip above, Paul wrestled quite extensively in his younger years and realized some pretty impressive accomplishments on the mats.

Put aside all the ridiculous social media stuff, Logan Paul finished fifth at states in wrestling in Ohio his senior year. Ohio is a powerhouse state for wrestling. Doesn't mean he'd be a great MMA fighter but he actually does have a legit wrestling pedigree. https://t.co/WqQIFwxdxh — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 15, 2020

At present, it’s not clear what the future holds for Logan Paul inside the combat sports bubble, but between his rivalry with Dillon Danis and his recent work with Paulo Costa, he’s certainly becoming a regular feature in combat sports headlines

Whatever the case, Joe Rogan certainly seems impressed with what he’s seen from the YouTube star so far.

