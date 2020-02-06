BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 123 // Colby Covington | Brian Kelleher | Curtis Blaydes

Colby Covington has returned to the media spotlight following his closely contested loss to current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Colby kicks off this episode with his usual venomous verbiage and discusses a multitude of topics. We’ll get his thoughts on the fight against Usman and why he believes an immediate rematch should happen. Colby Covington also elaborates on his accusations of corrupt refereeing by Marc Goddard, and challenging 50 Cent to a charity boxing match. All that and much more with “Chaos.”

Brian Kelleher joins us to recap his impressive submission win over Ode Osbourne at UFC 246 last month. Following a two-year layoff caused by an injury sustained during training, Kelleher is eager to make up for lost time. We’ll discuss his plans for climbing the bantamweight ranks in 2020, and hear his thoughts on the divisional landscape.

Curtis Blaydes closes out this episode with a recap of his sensational finish against heavyweight knockout artist, Junior dos Santos. Having only suffered defeat at the hands of Francis Ngannou, Blaydes believes it’s only a matter of time before he’s the champion. We’ll discuss his campaign for a crack at UFC gold and find out how he “Razor” believes he matches up against Stipe Miocic.

