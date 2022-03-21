Ben Askren praises Colby Covington for “great” callout of Dustin Poirier: “Huge name, easy win”

Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion has praised Colby Covington on his ‘great’ callout of Dustin Poirier.

It was after UFC 272 on March 5th, at the post fight press conference, that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) called out Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). In speaking with Joe Rogan, Colby had this to say:

“I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

Colby defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the main event welterweight match-up at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena.

During an appearance on ‘The MMA Hour‘ with Ariel Helwani, Ben Askren had this to say about ‘Chaos‘ calling out ‘The Diamond’:

“Great callout. Because it’s a fight that—obviously, (from) in the gym, he probably knows he’s really, really likely to win. Poirier is probably a top-10 name in the UFC at this point given the fact that he’s beaten McGregor twice. So, huge name, easy win. You can’t ask for anything better than that, right?”

Ben Askren continued to discuss a potential Colby Covington vs Dustin Poirier contest:

“If Dustin loses, he kind of looks like a chicken. Colby also can’t call anyone out above him because he’s had two shots at Marty (Usman), so it’s gonna take him a while to get that shot. Dana said he can get that shot again, but it’s gonna take a little bit; it’s not gonna happen right away. So it’s like, who else you gonna call out?”

When asked about Covington matching up with the victor of UFC 273 which is scheduled for April 9th, 2022, Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA), Askren had this to say:

“Big attention, easy win, that’s what you want. Neither one of those guys, yet, is as popular as Poirier… It’s also really risky (fighting Chimaev if he beats Burns). Burns is good. So, if he beats Burns, he’s really good, too. I think Covington went the right way with that one.”

Do you agree with Ben Asken that a Colby Covington vs Justin Poirier fight would be the one to watch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!