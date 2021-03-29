Ben Askren claps back at Jorge Masvidal: “I’ve refrained for 2 years, you landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous”

Ben Askren has finally had enough of the trash talk from his former opponent Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 239 Masvidal and Askren squared off in a highly anticipated welterweight bout. It was thought that if ‘Funky’ defeated ‘Gamebred’ at the event, he would go on to earn a title shot.

Unfortunately for the former Bellator and ONE champion in Ben Askren, he fell victim to the fastest KO in UFC history via a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal.

The spectacular finish resulted in Masvidal shooting to superstar status, while Askren’s UFC title aspirations seemingly dissipated in defeat.

While Ben Askren originally was complimentary of Masvidal’s quick finish, Jorge’s recent trash talk has spawned ‘Funky’ to finally unload his two years of vented frustration.

I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser. https://t.co/JwZyaxGYa1 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 29, 2021

Interestingly enough, both Askren and Masvidal are set to compete next month. Ben is slated to face Jake Paul in a eight-round boxing match on April 17, while Jorge is set to rematch current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 on April 24.

Jorge Masvidal has teamed up with Jake Paul ahead of his bout with Ben Askren, a move that has received much scrutiny from the MMA community.

While ‘Funky’ is clearly not impressed with the recent of antics of Masvidal, he is still having fun in his preparation for his boxing debut. Askren recently released a hilarious Rocky-themed training video (see that here).

