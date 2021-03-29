Dana White weighs in on the future of Stipe Miocic following his UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou

Dana White is not sure what the future holds for Stipe Miocic following his title loss to Francis Ngannou at last night’s UFC 260 event.

Miocic (20-4 MMA) and Ngannou (16-3 MMA) squared off for a second time yesterday evening on pay-per-view. The pair had originally collided at UFC 220, with the Cleveland native emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Last night’s rematch proved to be a much different contest when compared to their first fight. Francis Ngannou utilized a patient approach, this while showing off some much improved takedown defense, before eventually pouncing on his opportunity to finish Stipe Miocic in round two.

The nasty knockout served as Ngannou’s fifth stoppage victory in a row and earned him the title of “Baddest man on the planet”.

As for Miocic, the setback marked his second knockout loss in his last four fights, as he was previously KO’d by Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

UFC President Dana White was asked what he thinks will come next for the now former heavyweight champ in Stipe Miocic during last night’s UFC 260 post-fight press conference.

“I don’t know what the future holds for Stipe,” White told reporters (via MMAJunkie). “Obviously after this fight, he’s got to go home and heal up and spend some time with his family and then we’ll talk about what’s next for him. But I have nothing but the utmost respect for Stipe Miocic and everything he’s done in this sport and for this company.”

While Miocic, who is now 38-years-old, has made no mention of retirement, if he does choose to walk away following UFC 260, Dana White says his legacy is cemented in stone.

“I’ve had this weird relationship with Stipe, but I love Stipe,” White said. “The guy is as solid as you can get. (He) kept his job as a firefighter, is loved in his hometown, and will go down as the greatest heavyweight ever in UFC history – in the sport’s history, actually. Tonight’s Francis’ first night.”

Do you think we will see Stipe Miocic return to the Octagon again following last night’s knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!