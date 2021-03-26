Belal Muhammad tells Leon Edwards to “sign the contract”

Belal Muhammad is still campaigning to rematch Leon Edwards.

At UFC Vegas 21, Muhammad stepped up on short notice to fight Edwards in a very intriguing welterweight bout. The fight served as a big step up in competition for Muhammad while it was Edwards’ highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.

Early on in the fight, Edwards was having success and landed a beautiful head kick that rocked Muhammad. However, early in the second round, Edwards poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was over and ruled a No Contest.

Since the ending of the fight, Muhammad has called for a rematch, while Edwards has said it was clear he was on his way to winning. For Muhammad, that caused him some frustration as he believes as a man, Edwards shouldn’t accept that result.

“Man-to-man, if you’re happy with that result, then you shouldn’t call yourself a fighter,” Muhammad recently said to MMAFighting. “You shouldn’t call yourself a contender. You shouldn’t call yourself a champion. Man-to-man, if you’re happy with that result, honestly you should just hang up your gloves. No real fighter, no true fighter would want a fight to end like that. No true fighter would let that happen. You committed the foul. You owe me the rematch. Let’s do it.”

Since the fight, there have also been no talks on what will be next for both of them. The top of the welterweight division is stagnant, so Muhammad is hoping for the rematch and tells Edwards to sign the contract.

Sign the contract pic.twitter.com/oAN1wiPzpN — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 25, 2021

“Sign the contract,” Muhammad tweeted with his and Edwards’ face photoshopped on the UFC 260 poster.

Prior to the No Contest against Edwards, Muhammad was on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Dhiego Lima, Lyman Good, Takashi Sato, and Curtis Millender. He is also 9-3, 1 No Contest in the UFC, and remains one of the most underrated fighters in the welterweight division.

Would you like to see Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards 2?