Dana White shares concerns for Miesha Tate’s nose ahead of UFC comeback

UFC president Dana White shared his concerns for Miesha Tate’s nose ahead of her comeback fight in the UFC this summer against Marion Reneau.

Tate announced this week that she is coming out of a five-year retirement to face Reneau this summer, in what will ironically be Reneau’s retirement fight. The last time we saw Tate in the cage was at UFC 205 in November 2016 when she lost a decision to Raquel Pennington, just a few months after losing the UFC women’s bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200. After losing to Pennington, Tate retired from MMA. She has since started a family, but the itch to compete has come back and she’s now back with the UFC.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of Tate’s comeback fight, White expressed excitement about her return, but he also gave some pause. One thing that White is concerned about is Tate’s nose, which she fixed before the Nunes fight in July 2016. According to White, Tate fixing her nose was a big mistake and he said that he told her not to do it before she got it done.

“I told her not to do this. Right before her last fight, she got her nose fixed because she had some damage to her nose. And she got her nose fixed, I told her, ‘Don’t do it, I’ll fix your nose when you’re done. When you’re done, I’ll fix your nose.’ She did it, and if you watch the Amanda Nunes fight, she gets hit by Amanda Nunes in the nose and she didn’t like it. Her and I haven’t talked about this, but big mistake. Over the last five years, she’s obviously given her nose plenty of time to heal. She’s had some kids, built a family, got her nose straight, so I’m happy for her,” White said.

Either way, Tate’s return to the Octagon is a positive for White and the UFC, who are looking for contenders at 135lbs. Tate believes that she has what it takes to make another run at Nunes and get back the belt she once had. Hopefully, her nose surgery doesn’t get in her way, though White clearly has some concern about it heading into her comeback.

Do you agree with the concerns that Dana White has about Miesha Tate’s nose?