Belal Muhammad shares his thoughts on rumored Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 291: “I step in and finish Colby in 2”

Belal Muhammad has shared his thoughts on the rumored Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 291.

Yesterday afternoon Sports Illustrated reported that ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ is being targeted to headline UFC 291 on July 22nd in London, England.

After Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight at UFC 286, Dana White confirmed to reporters that Colby Covington would be next up for a shot at ‘Rocky’s’ coveted welterweight world title.

The news came as quite a shock to many people, including streaking division contender Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember the Name’ is 8-0, with 1 no-contest in his last nine outings and hasn’t lost a bout since early 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Geoff Neal.

While Dana White and company apparently “have plans” for Belal Muhammad, the 34-year-old believes he will ultimately end up fighting for the title at UFC 291:

Leon pulls out a week before the fight I step in and finish colby in 2 https://t.co/GCBMQEBw4I — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 1, 2023

“Leon pulls out a week before the fight, I step in and finish Colby in 2.” – Muhammad tweeted when asked for this reaction to the rumored UFC 291 headliner.

Like Belal, current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was not happy to hear that the UFC was pushing Colby Covington to be the next title challenger.

‘Chaos’ is just 2-2 in his past four fights and has already fought for the welterweight title on two occasions in the past.

Following last weekend’s UFC San Antiono main event, Dana White was asked to comment on Leon Edwards’ reluctancy to face Covington.

“I don’t blame Leon. Leon just got through Usman twice and now he’s looking at another wrestler now with a funky style that’s tough to deal with. When you become the champ, everybody’s coming after you. All the straight killers are coming after you for the next three times a f**king year, you’re faced with nothing but the baddest dudes in the world in your division. If you look at Usman and what he did – Usman ran through that division twice. Usman’s one of the greatest of all time. Leon just beat him twice. You’re the man, Leon. You’re the guy. And everyone’s coming after you, and it’s going to be Colby next.”

As for Belal Muhammad, ‘Remember the Name’ is rumored to be fighting undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov next.

