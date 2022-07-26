Belal Muhammad goes off on “dork” Sean Brady for calling him out: “Be careful what you wish for”

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad wasn’t a fan of Sean Brady’s callout of him.

The two welterweight contenders are set to square off at UFC 280 in October. The fight’s announcement caught many fans off-guard. Muhammad was previously linked to a matchup with Khamzat Chimaev, but it didn’t come to fruition.

After ‘Borz’ was booked with Nate Diaz, the Chicago-native had to look elsewhere. He soon settled on a matchup with Brady, who had called him out. Part of the reason why Muhammad wanted to fight the undefeated fighter is because of that callout.

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Belal Muhammad discussed his showdown with Sean Brady. There, he took exception with the callout, mainly due to who the undefeated welterweight had called out previously.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Prior to the booking with Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady had called out names such as Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson. In the eyes of the Chicago-native, being lumped in with them is a bit of an insult. He also took aim at Brady for not calling out Khamzat Chimaev.

“Honestly the only lure is that this guy tried to talk trash, and I was sitting there like, ‘Who the heck is this little dork that’s never said a word and now he wants to start talking trash like he’s some big, tough guy?’ He was so afraid to call out Khamzat the whole time, and I was like, ‘If he calls out Khamzat, all right, I’ll accept this fight, because it tells me he’s not a coward.’” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Belal Muhammad continued, “But he’s obviously calling me out with guys like Stephen Thompson, who I feel like is a bad matchup for him, or smaller guys like Nate Diaz and [Jorge] Masvidal – those fights he wasn’t gonna get at all. So obviously he thinks he can beat me, and he puts me in that same category, so now I’m gonna have to go out there and be careful what you wish for.”

What do you think about Belal Muhammad’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below