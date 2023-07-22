UFC London: ‘Aspinall vs. Tybura’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

Aspinall (12-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback snapped the Manchester native’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA) enters today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. Prior to that, the 37-year-old Polish fighter had earned a majority decision win over Alexander Romanov.

UFC London is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann (13-5 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first-round submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. Prior to that setback, ‘Meatball’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.

Meanwhile, Julija Stoliarenko (10-7-2 MMA) has gone just 1-4 over her past five Octagon appearances. The Lithuanian standout suffered a TKO loss to Chelsea Chandler in her most previous fight last October.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC London Main Card (3pm EST on ESPN+)

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura –
Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko –
Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili –
Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz –
Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam –
Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao –

UFC London Prelims (12pm EST on ESPPN+)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos –
Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons –
Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez –
Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues –
Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena –
Ketlen Viera vs. Pannie Kianzad –
Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz –
Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil –
Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez –

Who are you picking to win today’s heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura?

