Kanye West blasts UFC owner Ari Emanuel after promoting boycott of the rapper: “The money is not who I am the people is who I am”

Kanye West isn’t happy with UFC owner Ari Emanuel after calling for a recent boycott of the rapper.

The rapper has been a controversial figure for decades now. While few can challenge his greatness in terms of music, his controversial comments regularly have him in the news. Recently, West, who changed his name to Ye last year, has had lots of backlash.

The backlash has come in response to a series of antisemitic comments the rapper has made. West has been going after the “Jewish-run media”, as well as stating that he’s going “deathcon 3” on Jewish people.

For the comments, he’s lost several sponsorships and business deals. West later doubled and tripled down on the comments on several media platforms.

However, the hits likely aren’t done coming. Last week, Ari Emanuel, who purchased the UFC with Endeavor in 2016, called for a boycott of the rapper, and for businesses to terminate deals with West.

Several brands, namely Adidas, agreed with the businessman and terminated their contract together. There are also reports that West could be pulled off of Spotify as well.

For his part, Kanye West has now responded. In an Instagram post, the rapper went back at Emanuel. There, he stated that God and himself love the businessman. He also stated that money doesn’t represent him, but the people do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

“Ari Emmanuel I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West wrote on Instagram. ”This is love speech I still love you God still loves you,” he added. “The money is not who I am the people is who I am.”

