Ariel Helwani names the LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry of MMA

Mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani has shared the fighters he believes best resemble the LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry of MMA.

On the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani discussed which fighters could be compared to the aforementioned NBA legends.

Ariel started off by comparing Conor McGregor to LeBron James. The veteran journalist cited the fact that both men are the biggest stars in their respective sports currently and that they both have polarizing personas.

In regards to the greatest of all time, Ariel Helwani suggested that former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre would be a good fit against basketball icon Michael Jordan.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The host of The MMA Hour concluded by suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov could potentially fit the role as Steph Curry (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Who’s the LeBron of MMA? I mean I guess it’s Conor, right? Big star, he’s won some championships, polarizing for different reasons. Who’s the greatest of all time Jordan? ‘GSP’. Who’s the Steph? I don’t know, (maybe) Khabib is? Is Jordan – Khabib because he kind of walked away young top of his game but sort of ‘GSP’, I don’t know, it’s a tough one.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) is the only fighter mentioned above who finished his career with an unblemished professional record. However, both Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre captured UFC belts in two different weight classes during their peaks so the debate rages on as to which career was the best overall.

What do you think of Ariel Helwani’s picks for the LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry of MMA? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below