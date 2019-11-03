Anthony Smith tells Corey Anderson to ‘be humble or shut your mouth’

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was not a fan of the way Corey Anderson conducted himself after knocking out Johnny Walker at UFC 244, and now Smith wants to fight Anderson.

Smith took to his Twitter account after Anderson knocked Walker out in the first round and called him out. Take a look at what Smith wrote below.

.@CoreyA_MMA look at you now tough guy. You finally put someone away and now you talk shit to a barely ranked dude after you finish him? I hear my name is coming across your desk…sign it this time and I’ll do the @ufc a favor… or sit down, be humble and shut your mouth. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) November 3, 2019

Smith and Anderson are two of the highest-ranked light heavyweights in the UFC right now and both men are gunning for a fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Smith actually fought Jones earlier this year in March at UFC 235 and lost a decision, but fought his way back into title contention when he submitted Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Sweden in June. As for Anderson, he’s currently riding a four-fight win streak and the way he knocked out Walker in devastating fashion could earn him the next title shot.

It’s still possible that Dominick Reyes could get that next title shot against Jones after knocking out Chris Weidman at UFC Boston in October, which would leave both Smith and Anderson without opponents. Both men want that title shot against Jones but perhaps they both need one more win to solidify their spot as the No. 1 contender. If Smith were to defeat Anderson or Anderson defeated Smith, it would likely cement either fighter’s spot as the true No. 1 contender for Jones, leading to a title fight some time in 2020.

Are you interested in a light heavyweight fight between Anthony Smith and Corey Anderson?