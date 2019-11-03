Corey Anderson demands title shot against Jon Jones or wants UFC to release him

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson is demanding a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones or to be released from the promotion.

Anderson picked up a massive first-round knockout win over Johnny Walker in the final preliminary fight of the night at UFC 244. Often criticized as a ‘boring’ fighter who only wins decisions, Anderson needed to make a statement at UFC 244 and he did just that. His KO over Walker won him a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

But now Anderson is making an ultimatum: give him the title shot against Jones or release him. Speaking to reporters after the event, here’s what Anderson said.

Corey Anderson just issued an ultimatum to the UFC backstage at #UFC244: Give me a title shot or release me from my contract. pic.twitter.com/x147Fpq2g6 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 3, 2019

“Release me. You don’t want to give me what I’ve earned, let me go. I’m hot. I’ll go somewhere where somebody’s going to respect me. I think a lot of the people feel like you need the UFC. I don’t need the UFC,” Anderson said.

“I love being here, don’t get me wrong. I love my job, I love the opportunity to inspire, to go around and world and do that. I’ve never been a person who depended on somebody for what I need to do. If I need to go back to working 9-5 I’ll do that. I’ll make sure my family eats. If I’m out here proving myself, doing what you want, you want knockouts, excitement? Tell me you’re not excited. I did that. You’re still not giving me my worth? Let me go.”

Anderson is currently riding a four-fight win streak after knocking out Walker. He’s 13-4 in his MMA career with a 10-4 record inside the Octagon and is a former winner of “The Ultimate Fighter.” UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is currently without an opponent and Anderson wants his crack at the belt. Dominick Reyes believes he should be next in line, but Anderson’s win over Walker might give him the edge.

