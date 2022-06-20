Anthony Smith responds after Donald Cerrone suggests he “fabricated” the story about his mom’s UFC seats being stolen: “I don’t have any beef with Cowboy”

Anthony Smith has clarified his Donald Cerrone & Dan Bilzerian story after ‘Cowboy’ questioned the authenticity of his remarks.

A few weeks ago, Anthony Smith claimed that Donald Cerrone and Dan Bilerzian were responsible for his mother and wife not being able to take their designated seats at UFC 235 – the pay-per-view event that saw Smith challenge light heavyweight king Jon Jones for the 205-pound strap.

In the time since he made that statement, both Cerrone and Bilzerian have outright denied the allegations, accusing Smith of fabricating the story entirely.

As opposed to reacting defensively, though, Smith actually noted to Cerrone in a recent interview with The Schmo that ‘Cowboy’ wasn’t the man he was directing his frustration at.

“I haven’t said anything about it because I wasn’t intentionally trying to s**t on ‘Cowboy’. That wasn’t the purpose. I think it was collateral damage. I was really trying to s**t on Dan Bilzerian so, I stand with everything that I said but I wasn’t trying to s**t on ‘Cowboy’. Initially, I wasn’t even gonna say his name. So, I’m fairly confident that ‘Cowboy’ and I can sit down and have a five-minute conversation or less and we can hash it out… I don’t have any beef with ‘Cowboy’… it wasn’t meant for ‘Cowboy’.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Anthony Smith is viewed by many as a great member of the mixed martial arts community as a result of his calm demeanour, fun fight style and great analyst work. At the same time, he also isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers, which has seemingly opened the door for a potentially awkward collision between Smith and Cerrone at some point in the future.

What do you think about Anthony Smith’s Donald Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian story? Do you believe that it’s true or has it been exaggerated?