Adrian Yanez reacts after Gilbert Burns follows through on promised Tony Kelley bounty money: “Definitely spending that on my son”

Adrian Yanez has reacted to Gilbert Burns following through on his promise to send him money for finishing Tony Kelley.

Last Saturday night we saw Adrian Yanez keep his momentum going in the UFC with a strong TKO win over Tony Kelley. While the finish itself was impressive, many headlines came from his reaction to the victory as he flipped Kelley off following the tense build-up that was shared between the two men as a result of Kelley’s controversial comments about Brazilians last month.

Yanez also protested against Kelley talking trash to him in the ring, but in the end, he was the one left standing tall.

Before the fight we saw a parade of fighters throw their support behind Yanez including Gilbert Burns, who promised to send Yanez a cash reward if he was able to finish Kelley in their bout.

As it turns out, the welterweight star is a man of his word, as proved by the following tweets.

My guy @yanezmma representing 🇧🇷 DM me your Zelle or cash app! CONGRATS!! #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022

Come on my guys! Make sure you push @yanezmma to accept the money he don’t want it! It’s been a fight #UFCAustin 🤑🤑 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 19, 2022

Big thank you to @GilbertDurinho 🙏🙏 definitely spending that on my son!! I greatly appreciate it 🙏 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) June 19, 2022

Yanez was arguably one of the biggest winners from the weekend and even though he’s part of the toughest division in mixed martial arts, the youngster still feels like one of the most exciting prospects in the game right now.

Gilbert Burns has always been known as one of the nicest fighters in the UFC and with an act like this, it’s not exactly hard to see why.

What did you think of Adrian Yanez’s big win over Tony Kelley and how far do you think he can go in the UFC?