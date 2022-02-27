Anthony Smith discusses the UFC return of Luke Rockhold: “Defensively, he’s not good enough to beat anybody worth a f**k”

Anthony Smith does not believe that former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has the ability to beat anyone worth a f**k.

Rockhold has not fought since UFC 239 where he suffered a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. The former middleweight champion is now planning to make his return to the Octagon in June, with his sights set on former 185lbs title challenger Paulo Costa.

“It’s an option, it’s a very viable option. So, as long as terms are met, you know, we could have a dance. I’m not here to fight f*****g cheaters,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio. “So, if the weight is met, unless too much wine is consumed, you never know. Weight has to be met, weight has to be met.”

While Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is clearly planning on jumping back into the thick of things in his Octagon return, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith does not like Luke’s chances against the division’s elite.

“He’s not able to stay awake at work. He falls asleep on the job all the time,” Smith said jokingly on Michael Bisping’s podcast. “But it’s just like he sucks now. And ok, that’s a lie. I don’t want to put it out there like that. I think he’s very skilled, he’s super dangerous. He’s got insane kicks, he’s got good power. He’s an insane wrestler and he’s a fantastic guy on top. But defensively, he’s not good enough to beat anybody worth a f**k.”

While Daniel Cormier did not share such a harsh assessment, the former two-division UFC champion also questioned his friend Luke Rockhold’s desire to fight Paulo Costa.

“I don’t quite understand why he wants that fight so bad. I don’t know what Luke has seen in Paulo Costa over his past few fights to want that fight so much. Is it a winnable fight? Absolutely. Is there a lot of danger in that fight? Absolutely,” Cormier said. “Even when he saw him lose his last fight at 205, he still looked pretty good, he was in the fight. I don’t know what Luke saw in that fight that makes me want him. I support the guy, and I’ll support the guy until the wheels fall off.”

Do you agree with Anthony Smith that Luke Rockhold is poor defensively and not good enough to beat any of the elite fighters at middleweight? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.