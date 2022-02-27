UFC Vegas 49 Bonus Report: Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira earn ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon remained in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 49 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green.

The highly anticipated 160lbs catchweight contest proved to be the one-sided affair that many fans and pundits were expecting. Islam Makhachev was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening frame and quickly proceeded to move to mount. From there, the Russian unloaded a plethora of ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call off the contest.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 49 featured a middleweight contest between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman. The bout resulted in a come from behind win for Turman, who finished Cirkunov with an armbar submission in the second round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Women’s flyweight fighters Ji Yeon Kim and Priscila Cachoeira earned ‘FOTN’ honors for their epic war on today’s UFC Vegas 49 main card. After fifteen-minutes of thrilling action, Cachoeira was awarded a controversial unanimous decision win 29-28 x3.

Performance of the night: Arman Tsarukyan earned an extra $50k for his impressive second round TKO victory over Joel Alvarez.

Performance of the night: Wellington Turman pocketed an extra $50k for his second round submission victory over Misha Cirkunov. After being in all sorts of trouble at the end of round one, Turman was able to secure a nasty armbar in round two that forced the finish.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 49 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!