Pros react after Islam Makhachev TKO’s Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 event was headlined by a 160lbs catchweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Makhachev (22-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since October’s UFC 267 event, where he had scored a first round submission victory over Dan Hooker. The Russian standout was riding a nine-fight winning streak, which included three-straight stoppage victories, heading into tonight’s affair.

Bobby Green (29-13-1 MMA), meanwhile, was making a quick turnaround after defeating Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago at UFC 271. That win had marked his second in a row, as ‘King’ had previously finished Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 main event proved to be the one-sided affair that many fans and pundits were expecting. Islam Makhachev was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening frame and quickly proceeded to move to mount. From there, the Russian unloaded a plethora of ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call off the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 49 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ below:

It’s your time my brother @MAKHACHEVMMA God Bless! 👊🏽🙏🏽🤲🏼 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) February 27, 2022

This is No. 1 contender's fight anyway you look at it. Islam deserves the title shot with a win, but how could Bobby Green not get a shot if he pulls off the upset! #UFCVegas49 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 27, 2022

First time I seen someone pick the hell outta their nose like that before a scrap😂 I can dig it!#UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

Let’s go bobby — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 27, 2022

Solid main event coming up #UFCVegas49 — D (@darrentill2) February 27, 2022

Huge mistake going for a guillotine instead of sticking to the takedown defense. #ufcvegas49 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 27, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Bobby Green:

Can’t make more of a statement than that. 10 wins in a row @ 155 lbs. in the UFC. Title shot secured. 🔒 #Makhachev (emphasis on 2nd syllable) — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) February 27, 2022

That's a bad boy!!!💪🏿💪🏿 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 27, 2022

Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 27, 2022

Like a hot knife through butter ! That kid is something else 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas49 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 27, 2022

I don’t think Bobby was getting out but damn give him a chance ref! Can’t take away from Islam though he’s next champ probably — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 27, 2022

