Pros react after Islam Makhachev TKO’s Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Chris Taylor
Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 event was headlined by a 160lbs catchweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Makhachev (22-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since October’s UFC 267 event, where he had scored a first round submission victory over Dan Hooker. The Russian standout was riding a nine-fight winning streak, which included three-straight stoppage victories, heading into tonight’s affair.

Bobby Green (29-13-1 MMA), meanwhile, was making a quick turnaround after defeating Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago at UFC 271. That win had marked his second in a row, as ‘King’ had previously finished Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

UFC Vegas 49: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 main event proved to be the one-sided affair that many fans and pundits were expecting. Islam Makhachev was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening frame and quickly proceeded to move to mount. From there, the Russian unloaded a plethora of ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call off the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 49 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to 'Makhachev vs. Green' below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Bobby Green:

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his TKO victory over Bobby Green at tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

