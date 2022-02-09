Anthony Smith believes Jon Jones is being very smart with callout of Stipe Miocic: “It’s the easiest fight for him”

Anthony Smith has weighed in on what an interim heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could look like.

‘Bones’ is looking to challenge the former heavyweight kingpin for his next fight.

Smith, 33, (36-16 MMA) who currently competes in the light heavyweight division for the UFC and has been a professional competitor since 2008, thinks Jones is being very smart in calling out Stipe Miocic for a fight.

In the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast on YouTube, ‘Lionheart’ spoke with Michael Bisping commenting on Jones:

“The second I talk about f*cking Jon Jones, the world explodes.

Jon Jones has the worst timing ever. With his fight announcements and his tweets. Everyone wants Jon Jones to fight, everyone’s just begging for it.

Francis Ngannou gets injured, has contract disputes or whatever is going on there. Ciryl Gane loses.

Then now, all of a sudden, he wants to fight. It’s like he waited for this huge bubble that’s been growing in him to fight to burst.

I love Stipe, I just don’t think it’s as big as a fight as Jones could have in the heavyweight division. I would say that Stipe is, out of the top three or four guys in the division, Stipe is the easiest fight for him. I’m not saying its easy. I’m saying it’s the easiest matchup.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) is creating a lot of chatter. While a fight has yet to be announced, both are prepared to meet in the Octagon for an interim title matchup. It will be up to Dana White and the UFC to make it happen.

As for Anthony Smith, ranked #4 in the UFC light heavyweight division, he last fought in September of 2021 at UFC 261, defeating Ryan Spann (19- MMA) in the first round.

Do you agree with Smith that if there were to be a Jones vs Miocic fight, it would prove to be an easy matchup for Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!