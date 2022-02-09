Alex Volkanovski blasts Max Holloway for requesting backup role at UFC 273: “So in other words… He was never injured”

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has called out Max Holloway and accused him of never being injured, as was reported.

Just a few weeks ago it was announced that Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway would finally settle the score in a trilogy fight at UFC 273. However, a couple of days later, Holloway was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

The Korean Zombie has stepped in and will now take on Volkanovski at the event but in an interesting twist of fate, “Blessed” was able to recover quicker than expected – and is now set to serve as the back-up fighter for the 145-pound title collision between “The Great” and Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski, meanwhile, isn’t entirely convinced that Holloway was injured to begin with.

@BlessedMMA wants to be the backup fighter for the fight he was originally scheduled to fight.🤦🏻‍♂️ so in other words…he was never injured. Just hoping he doesn’t have to fight me or fight me while I’m preparing for someone…but hey “if you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying”😆…NO — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 9, 2022

“@BlessedMMA wants to be the backup fighter for the fight he was originally scheduled to fight. So in other words…he was never injured. Just hoping he doesn’t have to fight me or fight me while I’m preparing for someone…but hey “if you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying”…NO”

There have been a few words shared between Volkanovski and Holloway across their two-fight series, but you could argue that neither of them has ever been as forward as this. The Hawaiian star hasn’t been a fan of either decision loss he suffered whereas Volkanovski is sick of being called a fake champion.

Whether Korean Zombie is able to pull off the upset or not doesn’t matter, because these two rivals are seemingly destined to meet in the middle of the cage for a third – and potentially final – time.

Do you expect to see Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3 take place before the end of the year? Does Korean Zombie have a chance at winning the belt? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!