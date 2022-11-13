x
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at age 38, the MMA community reacts

Christopher Taylor

Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at the tender age of 38.

It was late last month that MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz asked everyone to say a prayer for Johnson during an interview with ESPN.

“Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now. It’s very sad,” Abdelaziz said. “I think, I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. It’s not going well. He’s very strong, spiritually. But pray for him.

“I want to give a shoutout to Bellator, Scott Coker. They’ve been supporting him. You could not imagine how much support they’re giving them,” Abdelaziz added. “Anthony, be strong. A lot of people love you. He’s going to be okay, but he’s not doing well.”

Tragically, things never got better for Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson and BJPENN.com confirmed that the legendary knockout artist passed away early this morning.

Details surrounding Johnson’s exact cause of death have not been made available at this time.

Many fighters have already taken to social media to share their condolences to the Rumble family.

https://twitter.com/mikemav22/status/1591892210399993856

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1591895203459526656

https://twitter.com/twrecks155/status/1591891099760852992

https://twitter.com/iamtheimmortal/status/1591897647774044160

https://twitter.com/henrycejudo/status/1591902390403629056

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson will be remembered as one of the greatest knockout artists in mixed martial arts history. During his legendary career, ‘AJ’ scored knockout wins over Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Jimi Manuwa, Big Nog, and Alexander Gustafsson- just to name a few.

The Georgia native challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title on two occasions, losing both contests to Daniel Cormier by way of submission.

Anthony Johnson had most recently competed at Bellator 258 in May of 2021, earning a knockout win over José Augusto Azevedo Barros.

Rest in peace Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, you will be greatly missed.

