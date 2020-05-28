Anderson Silva opens as betting favorite against Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva has opened as the betting favorite over Conor McGregor in a potential fight.

On Wednesday night, Silva took to Instagram to challenge McGregor to superfight. Immediately, it caught the attention of the combat sports world, and the Irishman even accepted the challenge.

Now, the online sportsbook in Bovada has released opening odds for the fight that sees Silva as the betting favorite over McGregor.

Anderson Silva opens as a favourite (???) against Conor McGregor per @BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/9yBibKxY5i — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 28, 2020

Betting Odds:

Anderson Silva (-125)

Conor McGregor (-105)

With Silva at a -125 favorite, it means you would need to bet 125 dollars in order to win $100. For McGregor, a 105 dollar bet nets you $100.

It no doubt comes as a surprise to see Anderson Silva open as the favorite over McGregor. The Brazilian has struggled as of late but would be the bigger fighter as he has fought at middleweight and light heavyweight in his career. The Irishman, meanwhile, has competed at featherweight, lightweight, and most recently at welterweight.

If this fight happened years ago, Silva would’ve been a massive favorite. But, he has gone just 1-6 and one no-contest in his last eight fights. McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off a spectacular 40 second TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

What is also interesting is the fact Silva has not been favorite since he fought Derek Brunson back in February of 2017. Since then, he was a sizeable +280 underdog against Israel Adesanya and a +190 underdog against Jared Cannonier.

The other prop you can bet on is whether or not the fight happens in 2020. Although Anderson Silva issued the challenge and McGregor accepted, the oddsmakers doubt the scrap happens.

The odds of the fight happening in 2020 is a staggering +275 compared to the prop of if not happening in 2020 at -365.

As Silva says, it would be a historic fight but it seems unlikely the superfight would happen in 2020. But, if it does, the Brazilian would be the favorite against McGregor.

What do you make of Anderson Silva being the betting favorite over Conor McGregor?