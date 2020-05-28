Justin Gaethje and Cody Garbrandt share stories about the generosity of manager Ali Abdelaziz

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt each shared stories about the generosity of Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz manages Gaethje and Garbrandt, not to mention star MMA fighters such as the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the legend Frankie Edgar, and the recently-retired Henry Cejudo. Although Abdelaziz has often been outspoken and somewhat controversial, his fighters always say the same thing, and that’s that he’s one of the top manages in the game.

On Twitter, Gaethje and Garbrandt praised Abdelaziz for not taking a percentage of the money he was owed for some of their past fights.

I’ll add to this, I won a Performance Bonus and his percentage he sent to my mother!!! He is more than just a manager! ❤️❤️ @Justin_Gaethje https://t.co/3k5nNzPbM5 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 28, 2020

“As a manager, he is loyal to us and we are loyal to him…you see a stable of guys that he has, that doesn’t happen by accident. When I fought Cowboy, he knew that I wasn’t happy with the fight. so he called me and said that you’re fighting Cowboy and I am not going to take a dollar from you,” Gaethje said.

“He didn’t take a dollar from me because he is a man of his word. So lot of people are going to talk shit about this man and if they were going to walk in here, he is the safest man in this place right now.”

Gaethje is looking to get back in the Octagon later this year to take on Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout. As for Garbrandt, he takes on Raphael Assuncao at the new UFC 250 card on June 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje and Cody Garbrandt about where Ali Abdelaziz stacks in the world of MMA managers?