Anderson Silva challenges Conor McGregor to a superfight

Anderson Silva is interested in fighting Conor McGregor.

Silva who has spent the majority of his career at middleweight, while occasionally fighting at light heavyweight, is interested in dropping down in weight to battle McGregor.

With the Irishman fighting at 155-pounds and 170-pounds, the Brazilian says he will meet McGregor in the middle at 176.37 pounds for the bout.

“SUPER FIGHT 176.37LBS. I have an immense admiration for the great athlete Conor and I believe that a super fight would be something historic for the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe UFC and sport fans would like to see this great martial (arts) show, testing my martial skills with him would be fantastic!!,” he wrote.

Anderson Silva has not fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian is just 1-6 and one no-contest in his last seven fights. Yet, he’s still one of the greatest of all-time.

Silva also recently came out and said he wants to fight out his UFC contract after recovering from his knee injury. So, he is still interested in competing and now has his eyes set on the Irishman.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a 40 second TKO over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Before that, he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in his return to the sport.

Although McGregor and Silva are some of the best of all-time, it seems unlikely the UFC would book the fight. It would be a historic fight as the Brazilian says. But, whether or not fans would want to see it is also another major question.

Would you want to see Anderson Silva fight Conor McGregor? And, who do you think would win if they did fight?