Dana White lists three possible opponents for Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White listed three possible opponents for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s next fight, and Conor McGregor wasn’t on the list.

White was a guest on ESPN Sportscenter on Wednesday, where he answered a number of questions related to upcoming fights. One of the questions White was asked is what’s next for Usman, the UFC welterweight champion who has been connected to fights against McGregor and Jorge Masvidal as of late.

According to White, the UFC is looking at three potential opponents for Usman. They are Masvidal, a rematch with Colby Covington, and Leon Edwards. According to White, the UFC matchmakers do not have McGregor on their shortlist.

“The next title fight for Usman is going to be one of these guys. It’s going to be Colby, Masvidal, Edwards, it’s going to be one of those guys. It’s not going to be Conor McGregor,” White said.

Most fans and media were assuming that Masvidal would be next in line to fight Usman after racking up three straight stoppage wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. However, in recent weeks McGregor has emerged as a potential opponent for Usman, with Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz publicly calling for the fight.

It seems like the UFC, however, has different plans. Instead of giving the title shot to McGregor, who is one a one-fight win streak over Donald Cerrone, the three men the promotion is considering giving the title shot to are more deserving when you only consider wins and losses.

Although Covington is coming off of a loss to Usman, the finish to that fight was somewhat controversial and it was a very competitive fight beforehand, Masvidal has a nice flashy win streak, and Edwards has won eight straight fights. All three men are more deserving than McGregor if we are actually going by wins and losses. But when money matters so much, it’s a bit surprising the UFC isn’t giving more thought to McGregor getting the title shot.

Who do you think Kamaru Usman should fight next?