Amanda Nunes explains why she can’t underestimate Megan Anderson at UFC 259

Amanda Nunes knows she can’t overlook Megan Anderson in the co-main event of UFC 259.

Nunes is a massive -1200 favorite as many expect her to steamroll Anderson as she has done to her past opponents. At featherweight, the Brazilian has been unstoppable with a quick KO over Cris Cyborg and a dominant performance over Felicia Spencer. However, Nunes knows Anderson poses some problems with her size and reach advantage so she can’t overlook her.

“I feel this fight is going to be awesome, it’s going to be a battle. Megan is a pretty tough opponent, I know she will bring it and I’m going to be ready,” Nunes said on UFC embedded. “She’s long, she knows how to use her reach but over here we have a lot of options on who I train with to get ready for her. I know my timing is good, my wrestling is pretty sharp, my ground game is pretty on point, as well as my striking. This fight will be amazing.”

Megan Anderson will have a three-inch reach advantage and a four-inch height advantage. She also has KO power as evidence by her last fight. However, against Felicia Spencer, the Aussie was taken down quickly and submitted, which is a path to victory many believe Nunes will have on Saturday night.

Amanda Nunes is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak and has beaten the best female fighters of all-time. During this run, she has beaten, Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate among others. If she beats Anderson on Saturday night, it’s uncertain what other fights remain for her as she would’ve cleared out the bantamweight and featherweight division.

Megan Anderson, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and is 3-2 in the UFC. She is the former Invicta FC featherweight champion but if she can beat Nunes, it would be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Who do you think wins, Amanda Nunes or Megan Anderson?