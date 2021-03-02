Max Holloway says he’ll let the fans decide who he fights next: “That’s who we fight for”

UFC featherweight superstar Max Holloway said that he’ll let the fans decide who he fights next, pointing out “that’s who we fight for.”

Holloway is coming off of a record-setting performance over Calvin Kattar back on UFC Fight Island in January. It was one of the most incredible displays of striking we have ever seen inside the Octagon and it puts Holloway’s stock at an all-time high. UFC president Dana White has suggested that Holloway could fight the winner of UFC 260’s Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega world title fight, but as of right now Holloway does not have his next fight booked. Although a title shot could be on the horizon, it’s possible that Holloway could shoot for potential money fights instead, coming off of the Kattar win.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Holloway said that he hasn’t heard of his next assignment yet from the UFC, but he has a suggestion. Instead of letting the UFC matchmakers decide, Holloway wants to let the fans decide, suggesting that he’s open to any fight out there.

“I would go to Twitter, I would make a poll. I would put a bunch of names and let the fans decide. Because that’s who we fight for. We fight for you guys. You guys let me know who guys want me to fight, who you want me to see. Any weight class, any weight, I’m down for it,” Holloway said.

Holloway previously ventured up to lightweight for an interim title fight against Dustin Poirier in 2019. That fight did not go his way as he lost a unanimous decision, but since returning down to featherweight he has looked just as good as ever. Though Holloway lost twice to Volkanovski, many fans and media felt that Holloway deserved to win the rematch. After beating Kattar, the trilogy is surely a possibility. But moving up to 155lbs or even to 170lbs potentially for money fights against the likes of Conor McGregor — who he has mentioned for a rematch — and Nate Diaz could be what Holloway is pointing to.

Who do you want to see Max Holloway fight next?