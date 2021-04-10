Aljamain Sterling unloads after fans suggest he be stripped of his title due to upcoming neck surgery

Aljamain Sterling was not pleased to see that some fans were calling for him to be stripped of the UFC bantamweight title due to his upcoming neck surgery.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) captured the promotions 135-lbs title in less than favorable fashion at UFC 259, being awarded a DQ victory after Petr Yan struck him with an illegal knee.

Since that contest, ‘Funkmaster’ has been on the receiving end of an obscene amount of scrutiny. Many fans, and some fellow fighters, initially suggested that Sterling had “acted” his way to victory at UFC 259. Others chose to blast Aljamain Sterling for posing with the belt hours after throwing it on the Octagon canvas following his fight with Petr Yan.

Sterling’s latest news once again triggered a number of fight fans. The reigning bantamweight champion told ESPN that he will be undergoing neck surgery and will be out of action until at least October.

Immediately following that revelation numerous fight fans took to the comments on social media where they called for Sterling to be stripped of the belt.

Aljamain Sterling responded to the notion he should be stripped with the following tweets:

For the dummies saying he’s out for 9 months and the losers who says he’s faking shit. See you in October Peanut Butter Pan.

“For the dummies saying he’s out for 9 months and the losers who says he’s faking shit. See you in October Peanut Butter Pan. Sincerely your champ, suck it and life goes on.”

Aljamain Sterling continued by reminding fans that Petr Yan had previously had a long stretch between title defenses.

Love that picture with the flag! ❤️

I hope people realize that Yan won the belt early July, then pulled out of our December fight with NO disclosed reasons.

“Love that picture with the flag! I hope people realize that Yan won the belt early July, then pulled out of our December fight with NO disclosed reasons. Win, lose, or draw, this surgery was on the table of discussion for me. When you’re muscles start to atrophy, it’s time.”

