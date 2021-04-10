UFC Vegas 23: ‘Holland vs. Vettori’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 23 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by middleweights Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori.

Vettori (16-4-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Darren Till at the event. However, the Liverpool native was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Thankfully, fellow middleweight contender Kevin Holland was eager to get back in the Octagon following his dismal showing against Derek Brunson, and thus Vettori was able to remain on the card.

‘The Italian Dream’ will enter today’s UFC Vegas 23 headliner with Kevin Holland on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Jack Hermansson. Marvin Vettori’s last loss came by way of split decision to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in April of 2018, a fight which the Italian is eager to get back.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-6 MMA) had his five-fight winning streak snapped by Derek Brunson in his most recent effort on March 20. Prior to the setback, ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off of a sensational knockout win over Jacare Souza at UFC 256.

UFC Vegas 23 is co-headlined by a featherweight fight between surging division contenders Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

Allen (16-1 MMA) will enter the featured contest on a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over the now retired Nik Lentz. The English fighter has gone 7-0 inside of the UFC since making his promotional debut in June of 2015.

Meanwhile, Sodiq Yusuff (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action at January’s UFC 246 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili. That win marked Yusuff’s sixth in a row and fourth straight in the UFC.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 23: ‘Holland vs. Vettori’ Results and Highlights below:

Main Card (ABC, 3pm EST)

Kevin Holland vs. Marvin Vettori

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Arnold Allen

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30am EST)

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot

John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Da Un Jung vs. William Knight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 main event between Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!