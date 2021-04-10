UFC Fighters mourn the passing of rap legend DMX

Many UFC fighters, including middleweight legend Anderson Silva, paid tribute to DMX after the rap legend passed away on Friday.

Earl Simmons (DMX) died at the age of 50 on April 9, this after being administered to hospital due to a drug overdose seven days earlier. The legendary rapper had been on life support the past week after suffering from a heart attack.

DMX rose to fame in February of 1998 when he dropped his first major single “Get at me Dog”. Later that same year Simmons would release his first major-label album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” which included the smash hits “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Stop being greedy”.

Anderson Silva made DMX’s song “Ain’t No Sunshine” a hit among fight fans, walking out to the classic on several occasions during his illustrious career.

‘The Spider‘ was among many UFC fighters who paid their respect to the late great DMX on Friday afternoon.

Bring it !!

We Right Here !!

We not going anywhere !!

We Right Here !!

R.I.P #DMX 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Thank You God !! pic.twitter.com/KzVFF6Qtk4 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 9, 2021

I remember watching icons of the fight game like @MikeTyson and @ChuckLiddell walk out to his music and it gave me chills. It was something special. RIP @dmx — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX😢 It's Dark and Hell Is Hot was the first cd 💿 I owned. Life is tough. We aren’t here forever . We must move better as a society. Normalize NOT using drugs again! pic.twitter.com/OGKDs71dAC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2021

I could honestly say that my Killer Cub mentality was built, over hours & hours of listening to DMX in my bedroom at 15 years old #RIPDMX — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 10, 2021

More reactions to the passing of rap legend DMX:

Long live DMX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkGRDI8IeU — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 9, 2021

Rip DMX

Thoughts and prayers 🙏

Family and friends

👊👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/4YHDsRUi8A — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) April 9, 2021

In addition to Anderson Silva, former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega also commonly uses a DMX soundtrack for his walkout to the Octagon.

Earl’s music was not just limited to cage walks in combat sports. Boxing legend Mike Tyson used Simmons’ music on multiple occasions while making the walk to the squared circle.

What was your favorite DMX moment? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!