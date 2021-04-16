Aljamain Sterling shares X-ray photo of neck injury ahead of pending surgery

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has shared an X-ray photo of his neck injury as he awaits his impending surgery.

Sterling has made it known that this surgery was coming after making a note of how badly damaged his neck has been for the last few years. In the same breath, he’s also tried to reassure fans that the reports of him being out of action for up to nine months are false.

Many are eager to see him defend the belt, which he won via disqualification, against former champion Petr Yan in the near future.

For now, though, as he noted during the following Instagram post, his focus is solely going to be on getting healthy.

“I have so many emotions on getting this procedure done tomorrow. I’m excited, nervous, grateful, and scared all at the same time! Every fight camp I’ve managed to put a band-aid over my disc herniation and push through the pain to compete for the fans. My first episode was from wrestling in college at SUNY Morrisville,” Sterling said.

“Since then my symptoms have gotten progressively worse. I have pain driving, sleeping, standing, and sitting. Now after my fight with Peanut Butter Pan, I have muscle weakness in my left arm, where I couldn’t even do basic calisthenics to get ready for a June rematch! I think when I let him German Suplex me in Round 1, the camels back broke and that started the muscle weakness.

“The fight with Yan was an off-night compared the performances beforehand. But I never quit or stopped walking forward and I can live with that. I can’t wait to get rehab started and prove to all the doubters that I am, who I say I am! October can’t come soon enough!!”

From all of us here at BJPENN.com, we’d like to wish Aljamain Sterling all the best heading into this surgery.

