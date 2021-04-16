Tony Ferguson labeled betting underdog for UFC 262 fight with Beneil Dariush

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is currently a rare betting underdog for his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Ferguson and Dariush meet on the UFC 262 main card on May 15 in Houston, Texas. It’s an awesome fight between the No. 5 ranked Ferguson and the No. 9 ranked Dariush, and the winner seems destined to take a big step towards fighting for the belt in a stacked division. Both Ferguson and Dariush are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC lightweight division and it feels like fans everywhere can’t wait for these two to throw down on May 15.

Ahead of the fight, the oddsmakers released the opening odds, and Ferguson opened as a -125 betting favorite, with the comeback on Dariush at +105. However, since those odds were posted, money has started coming in on Dariush, and now Ferguson is an underdog. The current odds for the fight via BestFightOdds list Dariush at -155 and Ferguson at +135. That means a $155 bet on Dariush would win you $100 while a $100 bet on Ferguson would win you $135. For Ferguson, it’s very rare that he’s been labeled as the dog.

According to the historical odds on Ferguson, if he remains the betting underdog against Dariush, it will be the first time since his November 2016 bout against Rafael dos Anjos that Ferguson would be the underdog. That shows how much bettors trust Ferguson with their money, and before losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, he always won.

In fact, looking back at his UFC career, the RDA fight and this fight with Dariush are the only two times that Ferguson has been the betting underdog. It’s also worth pointing out that he was the betting underdog for his proposed matchup against former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that was a fight that never ended up happening.

How excited are you for Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush at UFC 262?