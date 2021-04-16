Bellator 257: ‘Nemkov vs. Davis 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Tonight’s Bellator 257 event is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between current champion Vadim Nemkov and former title holder Phil Davis.

Nemkov (12-2 MMA) and Davis (22-5 MMA) originally collided at Bellator 209 in November of 2018, with the Russian emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Since his first encounter with ‘Mr. Wonderful’, Vadim Nemkov has gone on to earn back-to-backs stoppage wins over Rafael Carvalho and Ryan Bader, the latter of which earned him the promotions 205-pound title.

Meanwhile, Phil Davis will enter tonight’s Bellator 257 main event on a three-fight winning streak. Since being outpointed by Nemkov in 2018, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ has picked up stoppage wins over Liam McGeary and Karl Albrektsson, and most recently had his hand raised against Lyoto Machida.

In addition to the light heavyweight title being on the line, the Bellator 257 main event winner will also secure a spot in the semi-finals of the promotions 205-pound tournament.

Bellator 257 is co-headlined by another light heavyweight quarterfinal fight featuring Corey Anderson taking on Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Anderson (14-5 MMA), a former TUF winner, made his Bellator debut this past November where he scored a second round TKO victory over veteran Melvin Manhoef. That win was preceded by a knockout loss to reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Also featured on tonight’s Bellator 257 fight card is a fun catchweight fight between bitter rivals Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi.

Daley (42-17-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning victories over Erick Silva and Saad Awad in his most recent appearances. ‘Semtex’ has earned 31 of his 42 career victories by way of knockout / TKO.

Meanwhile Sabah Homasi (15-8 MMA) enters Bellator 257 sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a stunning flying knee knockout of Bobby Voelker at Bellator 250.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

Bellator 257 Main Card:

Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis –

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov –

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez –

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi –

Bellator 257 Prelims:

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin –

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva –

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov –

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay Jay Wilson –

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson –

Saul Rogers vs. Mads Burnell –

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard –

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher –

Peter Stanonik vs. Raymond Daniels –

