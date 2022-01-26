Aljamain Sterling rips TJ Dillashaw for predicting a Petr Yan victory at UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling has blasted TJ Dillashaw for suggesting Petr Yan will win their rematch at UFC 273.

Sterling and Yan first met at UFC 259 in March of 2021 in a highly-anticipated bout. As the fight was playing out it appeared the Russian was taking over and on his way to a win, but he then threw an illegal knee and Sterling could not continue. With that, Yan was DQ’d and Sterling became the new champ.

Now, at UFC 273 in April, the two will finally have their rematch, and Dillashaw, the presumed number one contender says he believes Yan wins and reclaims his belt.

“Anything can happen. But my money is on Yan. Just to see how that fight went down, Aljamain just break and give up really, didn’t have much for him,” Dillashaw said about Sterling-Yan 2 to ESPN. “I was kinda expecting Sterling to give him a lot more trouble in the grappling aspects of that takedown, Yan just kinda shrugged it off. Like he had no strength. I don’t know if there’s much you can do about that, that mentality.

“Yan is a killer, he stays real tight, he stays clean, he’s got the mentality, he’s a fighter. You got those competitors, you got athletes and then you got fighters,” Dillashaw continued. “Guys like myself and guys like Yan are the full package, you do all of them. I feel like Sterling is more like a competitor or athlete, he doesn’t have that fighting spirit in him. He’s a little bit weak when it comes to that.”

Aljamain Sterling then saw TJ Dillashaw’s prediction and blasted the former bantamweight champion saying he needs to be tested for PED’s again.

Has anyone tested his nips yet? They look like they still may be up to no good. https://t.co/6AG0PpM7jk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 25, 2022

Of course, Dillashaw did test positive for EPO in 2019 after his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo. So, that is why the champ decided to blast Dillashaw and say he needs to be steroid tested.

Regardless, should Sterling defeat Yan at UFC 273 he will get the chance to settle his differences against Dillashaw next time out.

