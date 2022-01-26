Chael Sonnen praises “the most feared man in boxing” Jake Paul: “These boxers are not sure that they can beat him”

Jake Paul (5-0), at 25 years old, is an American social media personality and professional boxer. Paul is also an actor, rapper, and YouTuber with 20 million plus subscribers.

In his last fight on Dec. 18, 2021, Paul took out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (19-7 MMA) after sending him face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round. At this point it is unlikely there will be a trilogy fight between the two.

The question then remains who will Jake Paul fight next? It is highly anticipated that his return to the ring will be in the second quarter of 2022.

Tommy Fury (7-0) and Jake Paul were to have met in the ring back in December 2021 but Fury had to pull out of the fight due to injury. It’s anticipated that a rematch will be scheduled but by many accounts Paul has his sights set on other fighters.

Jake Paul has shown an interested in matching up with former middleweight title holder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Mexican has responded to the ‘YouTuber’s’ challenges on social media:

“I assure you I will kick Paul’s ass. I want the winner take all when I fight him. Winner takes all the money. Jake Paul is garbage. I’m going to knock him out.”

Other names have come up such as Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson and Nate Diaz but to date no one knows who will be ‘The Problem Child’s’ next opponent.

Chael Sonnen is claiming that very few professional boxers are calling out Jake Paul despite him being inexperienced. Sonnen went on to express that he believes Jake Paul is ‘the most feared man in boxing’ right now.

Chael Sonnen while speaking on his YouTube channel:

“Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing. These boxers are not sure they can beat him. They are not sure they can deal with it. The trainers are not sure that a kid that he’s had since middle school and worked with 11 or 12 years can’t get the jump on a guy who’s done it four times. It is the biggest, most profiled spotlight with the largest paycheque and nobody wants to do it. You’re not hearing names pop up. You’re not hearing them sprout up anywhere.”

