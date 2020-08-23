UFC confirms three main events for September including Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington

The UFC has officially confirmed three main events for September including a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

On September 5, Alistair Overeem looks to continue his march towards a heavyweight title shot when he taking on the surging Augusto Sakai. On September 12, two of the best light heavyweights in the UFC in Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos go at it. And on September 19, the grudge match between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley finally goes down. All three of these UFC cards are set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TOP 5 MATCHUP. 👑 The throne is empty. Who takes a step towards it? #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/brz6tPce9k — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020

While Overeem vs. Sakai and Teixeira vs. Santos are both key fights in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, respectively, the biggest fight of the bunch is, of course, the upcoming welterweight grudge match between Covington and Woodley. These two have been trying to fight each other for the last few years but the UFC hasn’t been able to book the fight until now. On September 19, these two will get their hands on each other.

Considering how stacked the UFC welterweight division is right now, this is a massive fight for both Covington and Woodley at 170lbs. For Covington, he needs to get back in the win column following a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman last December at UFC 245. As for Woodley, he is coming off of back-to-back shutout losses to Usman and Gilbert Burns, so he absolutely needs to beat Covington if he wants to remain relevant at welterweight.

What do you think of these three UFC main events in September?