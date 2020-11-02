Joe Rogan pays tribute to “force of nature” Anderson Silva

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan has paid tribute to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who competed in his final bout with the promotion last weekend.

Silva returned to the Octagon for a final time in the main event of the UFC Vegas 12 card on Saturday, taking on Uriah Hall. While he performed well in the fight’s opening stanza, he was ultimately dropped and stopped by his foe in round four.

In the wake of this fight, many notable members of the MMA community have offered their respect and well-wishes to Silva. Rogan is one of the latest to do so.

See what Rogan had to say below:

“Congratulations on an amazing career to the great Anderson Silva,” Rogan wrote. “In his prime he was a force of nature and a wizard inside the octagon. Anderson, thank you for being an incredible example for martial artists around the world. It was a true honor to call your fights. Best of luck in everything you do!”

While Joe Rogan called a long list of high-profile Anderson Silva fights over the years, he was not on duty for the legend’s final fight in the Octagon. Evidently, however, he’s grateful to have the opportunity to work the commentary desk at the height of the former middleweight champion’s career.

What do you think of Rogan’s tribute to the retiring Anderson Silva? Let us know in the comments.