Henry Cejudo believes champion status awaits Kelvin Gastelum at welterweight: “He’d be a lethal, lethal weapon at 170 pounds”

Henry Cejudo believes champion status awaits Kelvin Gastelum at welterweight.

UFC 287 saw Kelvin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) vs Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) in a middleweight bout. The result was a unanimous decision win for the 31-year-old Gastelum. The Saturday night fight also awarded Gastelum and Curtis ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

Prior to the victory, Gastelum had lost 2 in a row in the Octagon, to Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) and Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA), both losses came by way of unanimous decision.

‘Triple C’ is sharing his belief that should Kelvin Gastelum make the return to welterweight, he could achieve champion status.

Cejudo, speaking on his YouTube channel praised Gastelum:

“Long time coming. It’s crazy how many losses Kelvin has, but who is it that he’s actually fought? Fighting a hammer like Chris Curtis, I tell you what, Kelvin looked better than ever. Kicked the leg, used the hands, did an amazing job with this fight, and I just think it’s only up here for Kelvin.”

Continuing, the 36-year-old Cejudo said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think if Kelvin decides to go to 170 pounds, I think he becomes champion. I really do. I sincerely, sincerely mean that. Get him on a good weight program, somebody he can trust, maybe have him not puff and pass so damn much. If Kelvin’s able to do that, I think he’d be a lethal, lethal weapon at 170 pounds, so you guys don’t cross that man out.”

It is true that Gastelum previously fought at welterweight. It was back in 2016 where Gastelum defeated Johny Hendricks (18-8 MMA) via unanimous decision at UFC 200.

Following that victory, and a few missed weights, the fighter moved up to middleweight status.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that should Gastelum move back to welterweight, he could achieve champion status?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!